Oddo Bhf Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €93.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €93.00 ($114.81) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase reissued a buy rating and issued a price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs set a €86.00 ($106.17) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €57.00 ($70.37) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €64.00 ($79.01) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €84.00 ($103.70).

MOR traded down €0.55 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €78.85 ($97.35). 88,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €49.63 ($61.27) and a 1 year high of €88.10 ($108.77).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

