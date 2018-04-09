Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,002.70, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $3,596,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

