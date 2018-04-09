Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $7.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.81% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.17.

In other Motorola Solutions news, major shareholder Motorola Solutions, Inc. sold 949,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $14,246,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,832,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,394,467 shares of company stock valued at $62,068,687. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,729,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,370 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7,586.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 439,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 433,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after acquiring an additional 334,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions (MSI) traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,780. The company has a market cap of $17,550.26, a P/E ratio of -100.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $110.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

