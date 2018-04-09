Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,067 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,688,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,729,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,370 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,721,000 after purchasing an additional 164,564 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,312,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,293,000 after purchasing an additional 188,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,217,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $20,179,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Motorola Solutions, Inc. sold 949,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $14,246,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,394,467 shares of company stock valued at $62,068,687 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.17.

Shares of MSI opened at $103.98 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $110.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56. The stock has a market cap of $16,772.81, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.81% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

