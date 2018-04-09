Mplx Lp (MPLX) Receives $41.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised Mplx from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Mplx by 19.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,787,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $797,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,395 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,994,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $851,087,000 after acquiring an additional 558,887 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Mplx by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,884,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,856,000 after acquiring an additional 458,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,693,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,054,000 after buying an additional 433,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 726,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,757. The company has a market capitalization of $25,646.06, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. Mplx has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.04 million. Mplx had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Mplx’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mplx will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

