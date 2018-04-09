MS International plc (MSI) Insider David Pyle Buys 14,000 Shares

MS International plc (LON:MSI) insider David Pyle acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($35,373.39).

Shares of LON:MSI opened at GBX 185 ($2.60) on Monday. MS International plc has a 52 week low of GBX 153 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($3.09).

MS International Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc is engaged in the design and manufacture of specialist engineering products and the provision of related services. The Company’s segments include Defence, Forgings and Petrol Station Superstructures. The Defence division is engaged in the design, manufacture and service of defense equipment.

