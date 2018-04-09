MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley set a $70.00 target price on shares of MTS Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MTS Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:MTSC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 58,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,292. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $885.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.23 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that MTS Systems will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.58 per share, with a total value of $214,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chun Hung Yu acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.29 per share, with a total value of $106,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,324.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 97,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/mts-systems-mtsc-upgraded-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated-updated.html.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.