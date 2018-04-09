Instinet Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE)

MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Instinet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upgraded MuleSoft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MuleSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MuleSoft from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MuleSoft from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of MuleSoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

MuleSoft stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,787.31 and a P/E ratio of -65.69. MuleSoft has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $44.58.

MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. MuleSoft had a negative return on equity of 32.10% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts expect that MuleSoft will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Dao sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Langdon sold 46,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $1,450,028.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,771.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,814,363.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MuleSoft by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MuleSoft by 14.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MuleSoft by 71,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MuleSoft by 36.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MuleSoft by 73.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/mulesoft-mule-earns-neutral-rating-from-instinet-updated-updated.html.

About MuleSoft

MuleSoft, Inc provides Anypoint Platform that allows customers to connect their applications, data, and devices in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform also enables a self-serve infrastructure through discoverable building blocks or nodes that can be used and reused to compose applications.

Receive News & Ratings for MuleSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MuleSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.