Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $663,000 Stake in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.18% of Superior Industries International worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUP shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Superior Industries International stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. Superior Industries International Inc has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $358.66, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Shawn Pallagi purchased 10,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,553.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

