Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $690,000 Holdings in BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) by 163.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BP PLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 78,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 154.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,076,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,373,000 after buying an additional 1,259,970 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 37.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $642,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $315,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BWA opened at $51.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.46. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $10,794.90, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo raised their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-buys-8380-shares-of-borgwarner-bwa-updated-updated.html.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.