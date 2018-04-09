SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SRC Energy in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on SRC Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $13.00 price target on SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Shares of SRC Energy stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. SRC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.72 million. SRC Energy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 36.53%.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, formerly Synergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

