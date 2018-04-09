Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires New Position in Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Glacier Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Third Point Reinsurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Third Point Reinsurance stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,342.67, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $196.67 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Third Point Reinsurance will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Third Point Reinsurance declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $148.30 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider J. Robert Bredahl sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 849,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Third Point Reinsurance Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

