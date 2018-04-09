Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America (BAC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 90,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,870,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after acquiring an additional 86,295 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 102,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,094,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,943 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 65,828,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,936,656. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $303,520.53, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Instinet cut their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Vetr cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.89 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

