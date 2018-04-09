Musicoin (MUSIC) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Musicoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Musicoin has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $54,871.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Musicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00751472 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00174216 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037039 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Musicoin

Musicoin launched on February 11th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 698,045,864 coins. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Musicoin is www.musicoin.org.

Musicoin Coin Trading

Musicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Musicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Musicoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Musicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

