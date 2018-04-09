Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $168.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121,155.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.16 and a 52 week high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.33 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.57.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

