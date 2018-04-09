Insider Selling: MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Insider Sells 292 Shares of Stock

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) insider Charles J. Viater sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $10,806.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,268.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MFSF opened at $36.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $312.13, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.21. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. equities research analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Insider Sells 292 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/mutualfirst-financial-inc-mfsf-insider-sells-10806-92-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc (MutualFirst) is the bank holding company of MutualBank (MutualBank or the Bank). The Bank offers financial services through approximately 30 full service retail financial center offices in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, Saint Joseph and Wabash counties in Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.