Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Share Price

Media headlines about Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mylan earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.3593189191881 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mylan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Mylan in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.02.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $39.52 on Monday. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20,344.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Mylan will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mylan news, President Rajiv Malik sold 50,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 503,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,608,453.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Campbell sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $309,390.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at $750,546.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,287 shares of company stock valued at $14,409,960. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Share Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/mylan-myl-receives-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-19-updated-updated-updated.html.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.