MyoKardia (MYOK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of MyoKardia in a report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of MyoKardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of MyoKardia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MyoKardia in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MyoKardia from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MyoKardia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.43.

NASDAQ MYOK traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,890. The company has a market capitalization of $1,647.10, a P/E ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 3.64. MyoKardia has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.20. MyoKardia had a negative net margin of 204.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. research analysts forecast that MyoKardia will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MyoKardia news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $143,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Lambing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,566. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MyoKardia by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in MyoKardia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in MyoKardia by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in MyoKardia by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MyoKardia by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MyoKardia (MYOK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/myokardia-myok-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

MyoKardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that result from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MyoKardia (MYOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MyoKardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyoKardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.