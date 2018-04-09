Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Decreases Holdings in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lessened its holdings in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,491 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned about 0.60% of MYR Group worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,295,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MYR Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in MYR Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William A. Koertner sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $738,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYRG. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

MYR Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 71,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MYR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $503.58, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.46.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. MYR Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

