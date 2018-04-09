Mysterium Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $160,402.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Mysterium token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00005342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00751472 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00174216 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037039 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,429,024 tokens. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex and Liqui. It is not presently possible to purchase Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

