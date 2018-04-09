Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Position in Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,530 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,586,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 459,518 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 167,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 50,991 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,110.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $708.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

