Namecoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $201,132.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00022455 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, WEX, Bleutrade and BX Thailand. Namecoin has a market cap of $22.30 million and $201,132.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,768.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $637.10 or 0.09454530 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00026817 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00169922 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.01760480 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016124 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002846 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001815 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, WEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, YoBit, SouthXchange and BX Thailand. It is not possible to purchase Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

