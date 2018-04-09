NamoCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $200.00 (NAMO)

NamoCoin (CURRENCY:NAMO) traded 36% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. NamoCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $200.00 worth of NamoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NamoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NamoCoin has traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015602 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About NamoCoin

NamoCoin (CRYPTO:NAMO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. NamoCoin’s total supply is 560,211,620 coins. NamoCoin’s official website is namocoin.co.in. NamoCoin’s official Twitter account is @NamoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NamoCoin

NamoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase NamoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NamoCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NamoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

