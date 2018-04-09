Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

NDAQ stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.62. The stock had a trading volume of 142,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,598. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14,360.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Nasdaq announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charlene T. Begley sold 4,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $326,863.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 19,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,546,938.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,932. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

