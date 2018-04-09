Analyzing Yahoo! Japan (YAHOY) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Yahoo! Japan (OTCMKTS: YAHOY) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yahoo! Japan and Naspers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yahoo! Japan $7.90 billion 3.20 $1.22 billion $0.44 20.16 Naspers $6.10 billion 17.68 $2.92 billion $0.80 61.36

Naspers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yahoo! Japan. Yahoo! Japan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Naspers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Yahoo! Japan has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naspers has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yahoo! Japan and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yahoo! Japan 15.50% 13.58% 8.87% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Naspers pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Yahoo! Japan does not pay a dividend. Naspers pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yahoo! Japan and Naspers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yahoo! Japan 0 2 0 0 2.00 Naspers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yahoo! Japan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Naspers beats Yahoo! Japan on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yahoo! Japan

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising, information listing, and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions Business and Consumer Business. The Marketing Solutions Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services. The Consumer Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and information listing services. The company is also involved in financial and payment-related services; cloud-related services; and corporate services, such as data center related operations, and other services. In addition, it is involved in the operation of various Internet sites that provide reservation services for hotels and restaurants; mail-order services for office-related products and other delivery services; rental server information processing, domain registration, and cloud services; parcel delivery service; Internet distribution of video-streaming; planning, production, and sale of Internet advertising; and provision of entertainment information. Further, the company offers cloud and agent services; and advertising business and marketing automation services. Additionally, it engages in data center, venture capital, credit card, card loan, credit guarantee, foreign exchange margin trading, life/non-life insurance agency, and e-commerce, online media, as well as other businesses related to automobiles and total driving experience; and the collection and production of sports-related information, as well as production of articles and content. Yahoo Japan Corporation also operates Internet sites that provide reservation services for hotels and restaurants. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Yahoo Japan Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited is a global Internet and entertainment company, and a technology investor. The Company operates platforms in Internet, video entertainment and media sectors. The Company’s segments include Internet, Video entertainment, Media and Corporate services. The Company has built various products and services, such as OLX, Avito, letgo, Allegro, eMAG, Flipkart, PayU, MultiChoice, ShowMax, Movile, SimilarWeb and Media24. The Company operates platforms that offer environments to communicate, entertain and shop to customers. Its e-commerce services span general and vertical classifieds; business to consumer (B2C); specialized online services, such as travel and food delivery, and payments platforms. The Company operates in approximately 130 countries. It offers e-commerce platforms, including consumer to consumer (C2C), B2C, Payments and Naspers Ventures, and Listed investments, including Tencent and Mail.ru.

