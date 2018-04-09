Natcoin Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (NTC)

Natcoin (CURRENCY:NTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Natcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Natcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Natcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Natcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00708858 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006545 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001697 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00097762 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030993 BTC.

About Natcoin

Natcoin (NTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Natcoin’s total supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Natcoin’s official Twitter account is @infonatcoin. Natcoin’s official website is www.natcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Natcoin

Natcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Natcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Natcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Natcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

