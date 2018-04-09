National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of National Bank (NYSE NBHC) opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.27, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. National Bank has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.87 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. research analysts predict that National Bank will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other news, CFO Brian F. Lilly sold 154,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $5,197,233.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,863,494.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,664,085. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the third quarter worth $208,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the third quarter worth $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the third quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/national-bank-holdings-corp-nbhc-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated-updated-updated.html.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBH) is a bank holding company. Through Bank Midwest, N.A. (Bank Midwest), NBH’s primary business is to offer a range of products and financial services to both its commercial and consumer customers, located in Kansas, Missouri and Colorado. The Company offers an array of lending products to cater to the customers’ needs, including, but not limited to, small business loans, equipment loans, term loans, asset-backed loans, letters of credit, commercial lines of credit, residential mortgage loans, home equity and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.