National Express (LON:NEX) Lifted to Add at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of National Express (LON:NEX) to an add rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th.

NEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.51) target price on shares of National Express in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on National Express from GBX 380 ($5.37) to GBX 390 ($5.51) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on National Express from GBX 440 ($6.22) to GBX 445 ($6.29) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 432 ($6.11) target price on shares of National Express in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 417.18 ($5.90).

Shares of LON:NEX traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 399.60 ($5.65). 442,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,231. National Express has a 52-week low of GBX 337.20 ($4.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 401.80 ($5.68).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This is a boost from National Express’s previous dividend of $4.26.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 84,598 shares of National Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.54), for a total value of £331,624.16 ($468,726.73). Also, insider Dean K. Finch sold 91,838 shares of National Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.57), for a total value of £361,841.72 ($511,437.06). Insiders have sold a total of 238,745 shares of company stock valued at $93,647,098 in the last 90 days.

About National Express

National Express Group PLC provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions segments. It primarily offers bus, coach, and rail services.

