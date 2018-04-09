UBS Upgrades National Grid (NGG) to Neutral

UBS upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs raised National Grid from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Macquarie raised National Grid from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised National Grid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of National Grid stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,169. The stock has a market cap of $39,226.04, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. National Grid has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $75.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in National Grid by 302.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,693,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,914,000 after buying an additional 2,024,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 645.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 905,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after buying an additional 783,842 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 234,773 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in National Grid by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,871,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,355,000 after buying an additional 189,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,553,000. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

