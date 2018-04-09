National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $26,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $264,632.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14,061.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.80.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

