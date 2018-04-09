Teachers Advisors LLC Has $25.54 Million Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,979 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $25,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after buying an additional 25,745 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,373 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,479,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,287,000 after buying an additional 306,799 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $264,632.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

Shares of NOV opened at $36.99 on Monday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,061.53, a P/E ratio of -88.07, a P/E/G ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. equities analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

