National Presto Industries (NPK) and Leucadia National (LUK) Head to Head Survey

National Presto Industries (NYSE: NPK) and Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares National Presto Industries and Leucadia National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries 15.87% 14.85% 12.89% Leucadia National 1.81% 6.25% 1.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Leucadia National shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Leucadia National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Leucadia National pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. National Presto Industries does not pay a dividend. Leucadia National pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leucadia National has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Presto Industries and Leucadia National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries $333.63 million 1.95 $52.95 million N/A N/A Leucadia National $11.44 billion 0.75 $171.72 million $1.65 14.55

Leucadia National has higher revenue and earnings than National Presto Industries.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc. provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. The Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, and medium caliber cartridge cases; less lethal products and support accessories; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. It also performs load, assemble, and pack operations on ordnance-related products; and provides training for the use of less lethal products. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. National Presto Industries, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About Leucadia National

Leucadia National Corporation operates as a diversified holding company that focuses on financial service businesses and investments in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its services include equities research, sales, and trading; financing, securities lending, and other brokerage; wealth management; fixed income sales and trading; futures; equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and financial advisory; and asset management services. The company also provides online foreign exchange trading, contract for difference trading, spread betting, and related services. In addition, it develops and owns residential and mixed-use real estate properties in California, New York, Florida, Virginia, South Carolina, and Maine; provides capital solutions, investment sales advisory, and mortgage servicing for multifamily and commercial properties; and purchases automobile installment contracts, as well as owns and manages a portfolio of leases on used Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Further, it processes and markets fresh and chilled boxed beef, ground beef, beef by-products, consumer-ready beef and pork, and wet blue leather; oil and gas properties in the Bakken Shale oil field in North Dakota and Montana, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Wyoming; owns and operates 28 automobile dealerships; offers fixed wireless broadband services in Italy; manufactures and markets plastic netting and wood products; and mines gold and silver ores. The company was formerly known as Talcott National Corp. and changed its name to Leucadia National Corporation in June 1980. Leucadia National Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

