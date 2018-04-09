John N. Nunnelly Sells 612 Shares of National Research Co. (NRCIA) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) Director John N. Nunnelly sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $19,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NRCIA stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $764.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.68.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). National Research had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. equities analysts expect that National Research Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. National Research’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Research in the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Research by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Research by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Research by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 73,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in National Research by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “John N. Nunnelly Sells 612 Shares of National Research Co. (NRCIA) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/national-research-co-nrcia-director-sells-19216-80-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About National Research

National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company operates through six segments: Experience, The Governance Institute, Market Insights, Transparency, National Research Corporation Canada and Connect.

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.