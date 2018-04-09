Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Given Buy Rating at National Securities

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by National Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Eurobank EFG decreased their price target on shares of Aqua Metals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. EuroPacific Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aqua Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,325. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.02.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,405,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 923,668 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 115,233 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 402.7% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 553,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 470,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

