Nationstar Mortgage (NSM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Nationstar Mortgage Holdings, Inc. is a mortgage lender. It services loans throughout the United States and originates primarily conventional agency and government residential mortgage loans and also offers a diverse array of complementary services for mortgage investors. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NSM. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Nationstar Mortgage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Nationstar Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nationstar Mortgage from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Nationstar Mortgage in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nationstar Mortgage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NYSE NSM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,760.08, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.14. Nationstar Mortgage has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.70 million. Nationstar Mortgage had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. equities analysts expect that Nationstar Mortgage will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nationstar Mortgage by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Nationstar Mortgage by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 272,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Nationstar Mortgage by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 52,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nationstar Mortgage by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Nationstar Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nationstar Mortgage

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination and transaction based services principally to single-family residences throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Xome. The Company provides residential loan services in the United States.

