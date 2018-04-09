Insider Buying: Amerigo Resources (ARG) Insider Buys 53,500 Shares of Stock

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) insider Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,175.00.

On Thursday, April 5th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 6,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,138.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 50,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 21,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,260.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 56,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,200.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 54,600 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,968.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 152,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,000.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 30,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,940.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 65,600 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$67,568.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 50,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$59,000.00.

Amerigo Resources stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 72,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,845. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$1.35.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of C$46.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.57 million.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd.

