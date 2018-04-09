Navigator Holdings (NVGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) will report $62.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.83 million. Navigator posted sales of $77.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $62.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $286.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $286.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $328.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.02 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Navigator from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of Navigator in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Navigator in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

NVGS traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 120,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.96, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22. Navigator has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Navigator by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,368 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Navigator by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Navigator by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/navigator-holdings-nvgs-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-62-63-million.html.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.