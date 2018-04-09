Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Carl L. Bach III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $113,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVG. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 2,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigators Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navigators Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Navigators Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Navigators Group stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. Navigators Group has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,692.15, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Navigators Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is an increase from Navigators Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/navigators-group-inc-navg-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is an international insurance company focused on marine insurance. The Company’s segments include U.S. Insurance, International Insurance (Int’l Insurance), Global Reinsurance (GlobalRe) and Corporate. The Company’s Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance business primarily offers general liability coverage, and umbrella and excess liability coverage to commercial enterprises through its U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigators Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigators Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.