NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,544.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,544.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $104.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

NBTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $38.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $160,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,205.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Wadsworth sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $60,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through NBT Bank, National Association (the Bank) and also through its other subsidiaries, which includes providing commercial banking and financial services to customers in its market area, including central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont and Portland, Maine area.

