Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) SVP Sells $2,035,000.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Maninder Hora sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NKTR stock traded up $10.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.45. 2,857,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,327. The stock has a market cap of $15,105.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.91 and a beta of 1.73. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 97,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

