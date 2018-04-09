BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.11% of Nelnet worth $69,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNI opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,148.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 99.01 and a current ratio of 99.01. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $59.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.07 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nelnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 2,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $107,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $419,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

