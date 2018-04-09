NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) Price Reaches $0.23

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. NEM has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $21.78 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Livecoin, Bittrex and Poloniex.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.”

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Poloniex, YoBit, Bittrex, Exrates, OKEx, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Abucoins, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, COSS, Livecoin, AEX, Qryptos and Bitcoin Indonesia. It is not possible to purchase NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

