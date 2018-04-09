Nemaska Lithium (NMX) Price Target Lowered to C$1.90 at National Bank Financial

Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.40 to C$1.90 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.26% from the company’s previous close.

NMX has been the subject of several other reports. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nemaska Lithium in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Nemaska Lithium from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Nemaska Lithium from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Nemaska Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th.

NMX traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,158,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,184. Nemaska Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.95 and a twelve month high of C$2.44.

Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/nemaska-lithium-nmx-price-target-lowered-to-c1-90-at-national-bank-financial.html.

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of lithium hard rock mining properties in Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Whabouchi property that consists of 33 claims covering an area of 1,716 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay area of Quebec province; and the Sirmac property, which comprises 24 mining claims covering an area of 1,101 hectares located to the north-west of Chibougamau.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaska Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaska Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.