NEO (CRYPTO:NEO) Price Reaches $51.25

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. NEO has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and approximately $244.29 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEO has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One NEO coin can now be bought for approximately $51.25 or 0.00761630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, Bitfinex and BCEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002905 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00174908 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00171535 BTC.

About NEO

NEO’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEO is neo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is a platform in which users can issue and trade assets. NEO has been rebranded from the original 'Antshares'. NEO tokenizes proofs of ownership of an asset and not the asset itself, thus taking into account all of the legal complications and obligations that may come with the transfer of shares, equity and assets. NEO represent an ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Allcoin, CoinEgg, BCEX, Exrates, Livecoin, Bitfinex, CoolCoin, Bittrex, Gate.io, Huobi, Quoine, Coinnest, TDAX, Lbank, Binance, BigONE, Cryptomate, Tidebit, Qryptos, HitBTC and OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

