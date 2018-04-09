Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 123,589 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123,589 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.69% of NeoGenomics worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 158,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC set a $19.00 price objective on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,930. The firm has a market cap of $652.91, a PE ratio of 136.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $11.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is an operator of a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. The Company operates in Laboratory Testing Segment. This segment delivers testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, other clinicians and researchers. It has laboratory locations in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Fresno, Irvine, and West Sacramento, California; Houston, Texas and Nashville, and Tennessee.

