Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Neovasc Inc (US) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Price

Headlines about Neovasc Inc (US) (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neovasc Inc (US) earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.9311932886768 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NVCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neovasc Inc (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Neovasc Inc (US) from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Neovasc Inc (US) from $1.05 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of Neovasc Inc (US) stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Monday. 258,762,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,718,492. Neovasc Inc has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.17, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.89.

Neovasc Inc (US) Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

