NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by Cross Research

Cross Research lowered shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd, Marketbeat reports.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.96.

NTAP opened at $63.11 on Monday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16,908.60, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. NetApp had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 11,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $698,692.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 7,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $417,549.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,507 shares of company stock worth $1,785,398. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NetApp by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 264,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,643,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 31,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 25,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

