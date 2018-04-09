Analyzing NetApp (NTAP) & Seagate Technology (STX)

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

NetApp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Seagate Technology pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. NetApp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seagate Technology pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

NetApp has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagate Technology has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NetApp and Seagate Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetApp -0.09% 29.38% 7.87% Seagate Technology 6.10% 93.35% 13.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetApp and Seagate Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetApp $5.52 billion 3.15 $509.00 million $2.10 30.89 Seagate Technology $10.77 billion 1.51 $772.00 million $4.12 13.90

Seagate Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NetApp. Seagate Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetApp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NetApp and Seagate Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetApp 1 12 15 0 2.50 Seagate Technology 3 19 5 1 2.14

NetApp presently has a consensus price target of $57.21, suggesting a potential downside of 11.80%. Seagate Technology has a consensus price target of $52.41, suggesting a potential downside of 8.46%. Given Seagate Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seagate Technology is more favorable than NetApp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of NetApp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Seagate Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NetApp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Seagate Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seagate Technology beats NetApp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions. The company also provides ONTAP storage operating system for data protection and security; SANtricity storage operating system, which provides performance, reliability, and data protection for application-driven workloads; SolidFire element operating system; NetApp StorageGRID Webscale software that allows customers to store and manage massive amounts of data on premises and in the cloud; NetApp integrated data protection solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and FlexArray storage virtualization software. Further, it provides software and hardware maintenance, professional, and customer education and training services, as well as support solutions. The company serves energy, financial services, government, high technology, Internet, life sciences, healthcare services, manufacturing, media, entertainment, animation, video postproduction, and telecommunications sectors through a direct sales force and channel partners. NetApp, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles. The company offers external backup storage solutions under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the Maxtor and LaCie brand names available in capacities up to 120 terabytes. It sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

