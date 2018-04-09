NetCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $285.00 (NET)

NetCoin (CURRENCY:NET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One NetCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NetCoin has a total market cap of $585,182.00 and $285.00 worth of NetCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NetCoin has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.63 or 0.04418560 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035624 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052927 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00720218 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00076950 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00057473 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032335 BTC.

About NetCoin

NetCoin (NET) is a POW/POS coin that uses the Scrypt Hybrid hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NetCoin’s total supply is 787,126,712 coins. The official website for NetCoin is netcoin.io. The Reddit community for NetCoin is /r/NetcoinBeginners/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NetCoin’s official Twitter account is @Netcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NetCoin is forum.netcoin.io.

NetCoin Coin Trading

NetCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy NetCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NetCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

