NetEase Inc (NTES) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,239,084 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 1,663,067 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,178,140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 444,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,321,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Vetr raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $363.82 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 1st. Nomura cut their price target on NetEase to $399.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $272.74 on Monday. NetEase has a 12-month low of $253.20 and a 12-month high of $377.64. The firm has a market cap of $36,029.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 24.93%. equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

